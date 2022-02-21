 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $90,000

This spacious three bedroom home has been recently painted and new flooring installed at main floor. First floor laundry off kitchen and bonus room to be used as playroom, craft room or office space. All new flooring at main level. Large half bath upstairs could be converted to full bath. Property being sold as is.

