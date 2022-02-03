 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $83,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $83,900

Spacious home with large living room and kitchen areas. Living room, dining room, and bedrooms have been newly carpeted. All main level rooms have been freshly painted. Terrific opportunity to pick up a three bedroom home at a terrific price. Great for owner occupancy or rental.

