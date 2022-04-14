 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $79,500

Where can you find a 3-bedroom ranch home, newly carpeted in the bedrooms, dining room and living room, freshly painted, and conveniently located? Right here! Most recently used as a rental by the current owner, and now your chance to tap into the hot rental market in this area. Large living and dining rooms, with front porch to enjoy that spans the width of the home. Current list price reflects a great value and opportunity for the savvy investor or home owner. At this price, seller offers the property as-is, and welcomes cash and conventional financing offers.

