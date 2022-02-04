Magnificent 3BR, 2.5 BA Frank Lloyd Wright prairie style home, designed by Hans Geyer. Majestic Lake Michigan views! Master BR ensuite w/ updated bath & wall of closets. Commercially built w/ finest materials & skilled craftsmen. Natural brick FP, interior brick walls, Philippine mahogany trim & built-in cabinetry, all bathed in natural light thru two clerestories and large windows. Updates include two updated full baths, roof (2016), insulation, 200 amp electrical, painting, cabinetry, tile work, kitchen, plumbing and fixtures, best HVAC, professional landscaping w/ irrigation system. Radon mitigation system, Heat recovery unit in crawl space, 2 coats of epoxy on basement floor, breezeway floor & garage floor. Plus, Simpli Safe Alarm System.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $699,000
