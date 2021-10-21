 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $60,000

Why not OWN your own home while rents are high and your mortgage payments could be lower. Take this opportunity to own your own SF Home with a fenced back yard and garage. Do it while rates are still Low and price is right. Look for the benefits of owning with no money down and closing costs assistance. Call your lender for details. Motivated seller.!Call for your showing today!

