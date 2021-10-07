 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $33,000

You can make this your new new home if you have the required ambition and skills. Are you good at cleaning? It is really dirty! This project is not for the weak of heart, but it will command a great return if done right. Affordably priced for condition. Great upcoming location. City funds may be available. Just blocks to the lake.

