You can make this your new new home if you have the required ambition and skills. Are you good at cleaning? It is really dirty! This project is not for the weak of heart, but it will command a great return if done right. Affordably priced for condition. Great upcoming location. City funds may be available. Just blocks to the lake.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $33,000
A suspect killed himself during a raid on a home in Racine's Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service told The Journal Times. A federal agent was shot in the incident but the agent's injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, the Marshals Service said.
This could be the fifth death off of Racine's beaches in Lake Michigan so far in 2021.
Two simultaneous fights took place between students at Horlick High School on Tuesday that left one staff member with an injury, the Racine Police Department reported.
A pair of steeds were caught horsing around Friday morning.
Durango's Pizza Palace on Douglas Avenue is up for sale, but the longstanding family-run restaurant isn't expected to close anytime soon.
Judge Robert Repischak didn't mince words when sentencing Barbara Teeling. “Honestly, ma’am, if you had pled to a felony I would have sent you to prison,” Repischak told her.
The teen allegedly fled the state with his mother amid the allegations before being arrested in Illinois.
The students who wore the "Trump's Wall" shirts, since they did not get prior approval from the school, will face discipline. A group of minority students wore all black in protest. They also met with administration Friday and plan to do so again on Monday, as the school tries to balance freedom of speech with being a community of welcome.
The killing may have been part of a home invasion Monday night.
Racine teen arrested for alleged involvement in shots fired incident Saturday; says he didn't fire his gun
An underage Racine teenager was allegedly involved in a shots fired incident that occurred on Arthur and Blaine avenues over the weekend, although the teen attested he wasn't the one who fired the shots.