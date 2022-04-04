 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $325,000

Beautifully maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home nestled in a quiet Northside neighborhood. Plenty of space to spread out and fantastic for entertaining. Enjoy the family room's gas fireplace, the finished rec. room with wet bar or the beautiful covered patio. Plenty of storage space in the basement or built in shelving in the garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News