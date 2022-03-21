3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $295,000

Relocation makes this sale possible! 3BR, 2.5BA Ranch. Updated kitchen w/ cabinets, backsplash, faucets, SS appliances, light fixtures & flooring. Inspected Natural FP wi/new liner, plus new doors & FP mantle. Fully remodeled baths w/ added installation of a full bath in LL. Freshly painted throughout house; installation of alarm system (2019), new carpet in LV, DR, & Hallway. New carpet in stairway to LL, and LL Rec Room and LL Den. High Efficiency 3 Zone HVAC & A/C (2021). Exterior updated landscaping, removal of trees & leveled grading, w/ new private fence (2019) Water Heater (2016) Drain Tile work LL & Sump Pump (2016) Updated Main Electrical Panel (2020), Attic insulation added 14'' (2021), new Steel Shedd, screened-in porch off garage and MORE ! See Seller Updates