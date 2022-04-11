3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $289,900

Quality built and full of updates for this 3+BR 2.5BA ranch home with walkout basement. New kitchen featuring quartz counters, tile backsplash, ss appliances, and updated cabinets. New flooring throughout and original HWFs in bedrooms. Spacious MBR with WIC. New MBA features walk-in tiled shower with glass doors, new vanity, and new lighting. Family BA has been updated with tiled shower, vanity, and lighting. Great room and dining room overlook your backyard with floor to ceiling windows. Bonus room with stone fireplace could be used as a den, office, or 4th BR if needed. Walk-out basement has plenty of room for storage, rec room, and office/additional BR if needed. New windows, new gutters, new AC, and new furnace! Charming screened 3 seasons room overlooks backyard. Don't miss out!