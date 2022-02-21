 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $279,900

Warm and inviting, meticulously maintained, 3-bedroom traditional ranch. Enjoy the cozy den with gas fireplace leading to a beautiful galley kitchen featuring granite countertops and newer appliances. The spacious living and dining area is perfect for family gatherings or just a quiet night home. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to your home office, two guest bedrooms and full bath. Primary suite with double closets, remodeled bath with walk-in shower and quartz counter tops. Large screened-in porch with cathedral ceiling off the main living area provides ample space to enjoy warm summer days. New roof, furnace, central air, and carpeting along with a host of newer updates. Neighborhood is close to shopping and restaurants. Just what you have been searching for! Schedule you're showing now!

