3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $270,000

Relax at the end of a long day because the updating has already been done for you! This meticulously maintained open concept ranch features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, modern cabinets, and stainless steel appliances for that wow factor! Generously sized living room is open to the dining room and kitchen area. The inviting family room is highlighted by a patio door that opens to a large deck and private yard that you can enjoy in the warmer months, and a natural fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The master bedroom has an attached bath and ample closet space. Newly remodeled main bath includes soft close drawers & cabinets. Garage door was replaced in 2019, new roof in 2013, and flooring in main living areas has been redone. Pride of ownership shows throughout!