3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $249,900

DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY. If your family likes to entertain, this is the PERFECT house for you with the holidays coming up. All appliances included, heated kitchen tile flooring, skylight in the kitchen for extra lighting, impeccable woodwork throughout, huge deck off the patio doors, fire pit waiting for this brisk WI weather, 2 car long garage, fully furnished theater room on the finished lower level. Mannnnnn, just get over here and see it before it's gone.