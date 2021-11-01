 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $249,900

DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY. If your family likes to entertain, this is the PERFECT house for you with the holidays coming up. All appliances included, heated kitchen tile flooring, skylight in the kitchen for extra lighting, impeccable woodwork throughout, huge deck off the patio doors, fire pit waiting for this brisk WI weather, 2 car long garage, fully furnished theater room on the finished lower level. Mannnnnn, just get over here and see it before it's gone.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News