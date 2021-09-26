 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $245,000

Located on the 5th hole of Meadowbrook Golf course, this brick, raised ranch/bilevel Country Club Acres home is in a lovely neighborhood with a great central location near shopping and more! Backyard has beautiful views of the Golf Course, especially nice from upper back deck. 3 bedrooms PLUS an office/den AND 3 full baths including primary en-suite. The lower level walkout family room has a gorgeous natural fireplace. The upstairs living room is spacious with built in shelves that are featured throughout the home. 2 1/2 car garage with newer driveway and back patio concrete. The kitchen is waiting for your ideas and gives you the opportunity to make this home your own. New roof 2021.

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Local News

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

