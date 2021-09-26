3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $245,000

Located on the 5th hole of Meadowbrook Golf course, this brick, raised ranch/bilevel Country Club Acres home is in a lovely neighborhood with a great central location near shopping and more! Backyard has beautiful views of the Golf Course, especially nice from upper back deck. 3 bedrooms PLUS an office/den AND 3 full baths including primary en-suite. The lower level walkout family room has a gorgeous natural fireplace. The upstairs living room is spacious with built in shelves that are featured throughout the home. 2 1/2 car garage with newer driveway and back patio concrete. The kitchen is waiting for your ideas and gives you the opportunity to make this home your own. New roof 2021.