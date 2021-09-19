This beautifully remodeled ranch home is awaiting its new owner! This home features a spacious living room with an updated kitchen and appliances. New light fixtures and flooring throughout the home and in each of the 3 bedrooms. New paint inside home, deck and garage, remodeled bathrooms, and finished lower rec room. New siding, updated windows, electrical and plumbing. New driveway, New Central air unit New doors throughout. A beautiful dining area with a gas fireplace for family dinners while you look out onto your fully fenced in yard. You'll want to act fast on this home that has nothing left for you to do but move right in !
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $244,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 40-year-old Racine man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of Rebecca Rannow.
The Journal Times first received a news tip of the closures on Saturday, and a reporter has since then reached out to both stores multiple times with no response. The stores remain closed as of Thursday afternoon.
A Racine teenager has been accused of being involved in an armed robbery and triple shooting that occurred minutes after midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 6, at the 1200 block of Racine Street.
A Racine man's unique gait as well as bullet analysis were used to identify him as the prime suspect in the Aug. 12 killing of Becky Rannow.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Across the border: Aaron Rodgers jeopardizing secret plan to ruin Packers and escape to Minnesota! (Maybe!)
- Updated
We have discovered a secret dark-web memo sent from the Minnesota Vikings to Aaron Rodgers. It is shocking. Shocking, I say.
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
A Racine man allegedly filmed a woman taking a shower. A criminal complaint states he claimed he meant to film someone else.
A man died during a domestic incident at a mobile home park in Union Grove Tuesday afternoon that led to a heavy response from law enforcement, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.
Man pleads guilty to charges he struck a bicyclist and then left the teen for dead in a ditch