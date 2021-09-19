3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $244,900

This beautifully remodeled ranch home is awaiting its new owner! This home features a spacious living room with an updated kitchen and appliances. New light fixtures and flooring throughout the home and in each of the 3 bedrooms. New paint inside home, deck and garage, remodeled bathrooms, and finished lower rec room. New siding, updated windows, electrical and plumbing. New driveway, New Central air unit New doors throughout. A beautiful dining area with a gas fireplace for family dinners while you look out onto your fully fenced in yard. You'll want to act fast on this home that has nothing left for you to do but move right in !