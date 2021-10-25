 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $244,900

Beautiful Southside Ranch Offers Lots of Living Space For Your Family! Living & dining area w/ cathedral ceiling, gas FP & decorator window has views of a gorgeous wooded setting for you to enjoy nature & the changing of every season. Oak kitchen includes new SS refrigerator, DW & microwave. Adjacent dinette has access to a big covered wood deck & fenced backyard. 3 BDs include a spacious master suite featuring his & her closets & private bath w/ double basin vanity. The lower level is finished to accommodate extended family & friends with a big tiled rec room, energy saving pellet stove, office, several other finished rooms, 3rd bath with deep soaking tub, a second kitchen & a cute secret playhouse for the kids. Wow! Don't miss this one! Move in before the holidays. 2 car attached garage!

