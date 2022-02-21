3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $244,000

Location, location, location describes this updated Southside 3 bedroom ranch with 2.5 baths. Large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinets. This house has been totally updated with granite kitchen countertops, new recessed lighting throughout the house, new hallway flooring, bathroom flooring and fixtures on main floor, and freshly painted walls. Garage insulated. Large living room with beautiful stone fireplace. Basement has a 3/4 bath with a large rec room and an additional room for entertaining. This room has a beautiful laminated floor. 3rd bedroom is in basement with an Egress window. Backyard has a storage shed for the lawn mower and other necessary things that need to be stored. It is also close to schools, shopping and churches. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! IT WON'T LAST LONG.