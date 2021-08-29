 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $239,900

Adorable northside brick ranch home is ready for some new owners! This charming home is situated on a large triple lot in a great location. Walking distance to the Zoo or beach! This home features 2 main level bedrooms and a large master bedroom w/cathedral ceilings, and WIC. Large family room has a natural fireplace as its focal point with a formal dining area attached. Lower level features a professional finished basement with solid doors, recessed lighting and an awesome Pellet stove. Full bath in the lower and a bonus room that has been used as a spare bedroom. Outside is a large backyard with gorgeous landscaping, mature trees, fenced in yard, additional parking slab & Att. Garage. Recent updates include: Roof (19), HWH (21), Flooring (18), Range (20), Washer/Dryer (20)HVAC (14)

