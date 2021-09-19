 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $235,000

A beautiful fully remodeled ranch in a wonderful location. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with stainless steel appliances as well as bathrooms on the main level with new fixtures and flooring. A finished basement with wet bar, gas fireplace, and bonus room that can be used as a den or office. There is an attached garage. You do not want to miss out on this beautiful home!

