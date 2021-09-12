DON'T LET ANOTHER ONE SLIP AWAY! This sprawling 3 BR, 1.5 Bath Ranch located on Racine's popular Northside is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and silhouettes against a backdrop of lush greenery. A SURPRISINGLY OPEN FLOOR PLAN offers not only a generous LR w/large Window, but an additional Family Room for ''Movie Night'' that features a Vaulted Ceiling, Gas Fireplace & Patio Doors opening to an oversized deck w/serene backyard. Engineered HW Flooring enhances the Kitchen, Dining Area & Hallway leading to the 3 BRs. All Appliances are SS which includes the 2nd Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer in LL. Amenities Incl: Freshly painted Cedar & Aluminum Exterior, Furnace '19, Water Heater '15, Leaf Filter, Recreation Room & 2.5 Car Garage. Kids don't have to be bussed to the neighborhood School K-8.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Racine woman has been accused of killing a man in a drunk driving accident Sunday night on Main Street on Racine's north side.
RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant.
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
A woman charged with abusing a resident of an adult living facility where she was employed pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
The driver of a truck that was hit by a train on Seven Mile Road Monday afternoon survived.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
The man accused of killing a client at a barber shop, allegedly because he did not pay for his haircut, will have a competency hearing before the case proceeds.
A shooting was reported Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. on Park Avenue near 11th Street.
A bank robbery suspect jumped into a residential pond in an attempt to escape before being caught, officials are reporting Friday morning.