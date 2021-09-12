3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $234,900

DON'T LET ANOTHER ONE SLIP AWAY! This sprawling 3 BR, 1.5 Bath Ranch located on Racine's popular Northside is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and silhouettes against a backdrop of lush greenery. A SURPRISINGLY OPEN FLOOR PLAN offers not only a generous LR w/large Window, but an additional Family Room for ''Movie Night'' that features a Vaulted Ceiling, Gas Fireplace & Patio Doors opening to an oversized deck w/serene backyard. Engineered HW Flooring enhances the Kitchen, Dining Area & Hallway leading to the 3 BRs. All Appliances are SS which includes the 2nd Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer in LL. Amenities Incl: Freshly painted Cedar & Aluminum Exterior, Furnace '19, Water Heater '15, Leaf Filter, Recreation Room & 2.5 Car Garage. Kids don't have to be bussed to the neighborhood School K-8.