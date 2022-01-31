3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $234,900

Only a job relocation makes this home available. Move in ready, beautiful 3 bedroom ranch home. Remodeled kitchen & bath (2019-2020) white cabinets & granite countertops. Attached 1.5 car garage will keep you warm getting into your car on cold winter mornings. Nice sized living room with large picture window for plenty of sunlight. Lower level features a rec room with glass block windows. Half bath in basement has toilet and sink already installed in basement waiting for walls to be finished off into a bathroom.Private fenced yard would be great for entertaining once the weather warms up. Easy access to I-94 with shopping & restaurants nearby. Previous seller said there are hardwood floors under carpet in living room.Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dry