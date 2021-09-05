3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $229,900

Time to capitalize on the unique opportunity to make this sprawling, northside ranch yours! Situated on a .25 acre lot with a fully fenced in backyard - complete with a half basketball court that could easily be converted into a large patio. Inside is bright and airy with large windows that offer exquisite natural light, Large front living room with picture window that faces the front of the house and attaches to the formal dining room. Kitchen with eat in area is open to the family room that has access to the backyard and boasts a beautiful stone fireplace. All the bedrooms are situated off a hallway on the west wing of the house. The master bedroom has a full bath connected!! Truly a unique feature for a home of this age!!