3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $225,000

Move in ready, beautiful 3 bedroom ranch home. Easy access to I-94 with shopping & restaurants nearby. Remodeled kitchen & bath (2019-2020) Attached 1.5 car garage. Nice sized living room with large picture window for plenty of sunlight. Lower level features a rec room with glass block windows. Half bath in basement has toilet and sink already installed in basement waiting for walls to be finished off into a bathroom.Private fenced yard would be great for entertaining once the weather warms up. Previous seller said there are hardwood floors under carpet in living room.Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. Only a job relocation makes this home available.