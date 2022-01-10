3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $225,000

Attractive Northside Split Level - Beautifully Maintained Inside and Out! This quality built home has 6 panel doors, hardwood under the carpeting and spacious rooms throughout. Big living room is open to the country size, custom kitchen with dinette perfect for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and bath up. The lower level offers a second bath and a charming family room with gas fireplace to enjoy those cold winter nights. Bright laundry room plus an unfinished basement with tall ceilings waiting for a future rec room. Roof, furnace and AC new in 2018. Big fenced back yard and 1.5 car garage. Located across from the neighborhood park with playground and within walking distance to public grade and middle school. CLEAN!