3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $225,000

Brick 3 bedroom ranch with large living room, eat-in kitchen and a NEW ROOF (2020). Bedrooms have original hardwood flooring. Lower level offers large finished rec room with 1/2 bath, large laundry room and a huge storage room that could be divided off into 1 or 2 separate rooms for crafts, office, home schooling or guest bedrooms.Backyard patio. Large 2.5 detached garage.Close to shopping, restaurants and Lockwood Park. Great location - just a quick run to any store.