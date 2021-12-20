3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $221,900

Nicely maintained Zoo area Bungalow with over 2,000 square feet of living space, this home comes to the market in move in condition. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level with crown molding in the living room and dining room. All of the appliances are included in the updated kitchen with backsplash tiled walls. There is a full bath and two bedrooms on the main level with one of the being a walk-thru bedroom accessing the upper level. The upper level has an L shaped family room with laminate flooring, separate A/C unit, four ceiling fans and electric baseboard heat. Also, a large third bedroom and second full bath. Basement is very clean and wide open for storage. Enclosed front porch, raised rear deck over looking the partially fenced patio garden. Two car detached garage.