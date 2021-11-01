 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900

Better Than NEW!! Completely Renovated from top to bottom! BRAND NEW Furnace,Central Air, Hot Water Heater, Ductwork, Windows,and a Newer roof!! All new light and plumbing fixtures! But Then look inside and every things is Beautiful! Remodeled Kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter, farm sink and ss appliances, Bath features new tile, vanity, tiled surround and much more. Professional paint job and New flooring throughout. Lower level is clean and clear with a half bath waiting for your rec-room ideas. But I f that's not enough, there is a 2.5 car garage with new doors, openers, windows and newer roof, and the house sits on a wooded double lot over a half acre, You can own Mckinley Hill!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News