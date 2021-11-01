3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900

Better Than NEW!! Completely Renovated from top to bottom! BRAND NEW Furnace,Central Air, Hot Water Heater, Ductwork, Windows,and a Newer roof!! All new light and plumbing fixtures! But Then look inside and every things is Beautiful! Remodeled Kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter, farm sink and ss appliances, Bath features new tile, vanity, tiled surround and much more. Professional paint job and New flooring throughout. Lower level is clean and clear with a half bath waiting for your rec-room ideas. But I f that's not enough, there is a 2.5 car garage with new doors, openers, windows and newer roof, and the house sits on a wooded double lot over a half acre, You can own Mckinley Hill!