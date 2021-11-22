3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900

Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch with 1.5 bathrooms plus plumbed for a 3rd bathroom in the basement. Beautiful eat-in kitchen remodeled in 2014 with new hickory cabinets, countertops, flooring and ceramic backsplash. The two bathrooms have also been professionally remodeled and feature ceramic tile and new counter-tops and flooring. Furnace was installed in 2014, hot water heater in 2016. Family Room overlooks a 18' X 18' patio. You'll love the the heated 2 car attached garage with an additional 12' X 24' shed. Move in condition including all 5-10 year old appliances. Updated windows and the bedrooms have hardwood floors.