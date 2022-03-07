3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,000

Don't let another precious home like this slip away! Shutters, Window Boxes, White Wrought Iron & Peach Exterior gives it a ''Beachy Marco Island Vibe''! Just a few blocks W. of Manree Park, see why buyers want to raise their family here! Neighborhood amenities incl: walking distance to Goodland & Starbuck Schools; Lockwood Park for sledding, tennis & baseball; shopping; restaurants; easy access to Hwy 20, I-94 & Hospitals! Impressive Red Brick Natural FP flanked by Bookshelves; probable HW Flrs under carpeting, Picturesque Bow ''Divided Light Window in Dinette for Bird Watching overlooks Fenced Yard & ''Outdoor Living Room''; Kitchen w/New Dishwasher & Range; Pristine & Classic Vintage Bath w/soaking tub & Shower Stall, tons of Closets; Newer Furnace, CA & W/Heater. Lovingly maintained!