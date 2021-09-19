3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $215,000

SUPER CLEAN, 3 BED RANCH, LARGE REC ROOM, GREAT LOCATION!!You'll be proud of this home!From the beautiful professionally landscaped yard to entertaining in large rec room and back yard this home is one you will want to show off!Walking through updated custom front door, main floor has hardwood floors/flooring with two bdrms carpeted. Kitchen has plenty of storage in cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances. Full bath on main floor is deep w separate shower stall/tub area. Super sized rec room with 9x15.5 flex room(4th bedroom, office, workout, play room). Home security system. Outside landscaped with colored custom landscape curbs, patio in back, and beautiful colored perennials. 1.5 car garage, big driveway. Near stores, Mall, Pritchard Park, SCJ Aquatic, Foxconn area!