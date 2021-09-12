SO MUCH CHARM IN THIS CAPE COD LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MANREE PARK!! Great curb appeal, inviting entryway leads into the spacious living room with gas fireplace, built in bookcase and new carpet or sun filled formal dining room. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, a dinette eating area, pantry, newer stainless appliances included. Gorgeous hardwood floors flow throughout the foyer, dining room and upper level that offers 3 spacious bedrooms, walk in closet in master, 4th bedroom/office space and updated full bath with built in cabinet. Enjoy your morning coffee in the 3 seasons sunroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped fenced backyard. 2.5 car garage offers plenty of workspace. New roof 2019. Conveniently located near park, shopping and restaurants!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $214,900
