3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $214,900

This beautiful all brick ranch, in a very sought after area, is a must see. All rooms are nice sized. Has a new roof 2018, and newer windows, furnace, and hot water heater. Nice large back yard with patio area. Seller willing to provide home warranty.

