3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $212,750

This spacious brick ranch features many recent updates and is ready when you are. Hardwood floors in the living room, bedrooms, and hallway. Recent remodeled main bathroom with heated ceramic tile floor. Bright eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. A spacious pantry is just off the kitchen. Main bedroom has an attached half bath. This bath has dual entry to back hall and kitchen. Rec room with wet bar in lower level for those parties and gatherings, and a den/ office with closet in lower level as well. A huge deck overlooks a nicely landscaped back yard. Plenty of storage in basement and a 2 1/2 car garage to boot. Don't miss out, schedule your appointment today!