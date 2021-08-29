 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $209,900

Meticulously Maintained One Owner Brick Ranch on Racine's Westside. 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood flooring, fully applianced kitchen, dining room, large living room with newer Bay window and 3 nice sized bedrooms. Shower over tub in main bath. Lots of closets and storage areas. Full basement. Updated HVAC.Detached garage

