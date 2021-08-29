3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $209,900

Well kept 3 Bedroom Stairless Ranch on quiet Northside Cul de Sac. Living room has bay window and fireplace - Wood Burning or Gas. Dining Room opens to New Custom Cook's Kitchen with Chrome appliances, Coffee Bar area, storage and Pantry. new Half Bath. 3 Bedrooms are bright with generous closets. New Windowed Family Bathroom with Walk in Double Shower, Vanity. Linen Closet. Full basement has Bonus Room and Rec Room. Laundry area and plenty of room for storage. Large attractive private fenced yard, mature plantings, patio and garden shed. 2.5 car garage. Walk to schools - close to shopping and transportation\. Easy commute to Greater Milwaukee. This fine Ranch Style home is only available due to seller relocating and has been lovingly cared for with many updates.