3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $209,000

Charming 3 BD, ranch with 2.5 car garage and wide driveway w/parking pad is conveniently located. Main level has 3 BD with hardwood floors, a large LR with neutral carpet, lots of natural light and patio doors leading to deck, 1 full BA, a 1/2 bath (off BD) and a cheerful eat-in kitchen. Lower level has a large rec room with retro bar, fridge and additional large half bath. A corner lot affords you lots of green space and a wonderful private deck to enjoy 3 seasons. Part of yard is fully fenced to keep kids and pets safe. This well cared for home has been freshly painted throughout and offers a new refrigerator, dishwasher and many updated light fixtures and faucets. With a one-year home warranty included for your peace of mind, all you need to do is move right in! See list of updates!