3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $207,000

Nice Racine southside 3 bedroom home in a pleasant Neighborhood. Updated flooring nice feature wall with a gas fireplace! Nice to have half bath off kitchen and back door. Fenced in large back yard with a firepit to enjoy . All appliances included. Lower level is partially finished for a bonus room. Eat in kitchen lots of natural sun light. Kitchen has new countertops and backsplash. Exterior is freshly painted 2021.Come check out this move in ready home today!