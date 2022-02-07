 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $207,000

Nice Racine southside 3 bedroom home in a pleasant Neighborhood. Updated flooring nice feature wall with a gas fireplace! Nice to have half bath off kitchen and back door. Fenced in large back yard with a firepit to enjoy . All appliances included. Lower level is partially finished for a bonus room. Eat in kitchen lots of natural sun light. Kitchen has new countertops and backsplash. Exterior is freshly painted 2021.Come check out this move in ready home today!

