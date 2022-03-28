3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $200,000

Schedule the movers and MOVE RIGHT IN! Bring your boat, extra car or toys for the 4 car garage (2 wide, 2 deep) PLUS storage shed. This updated, open concept ranch home includes 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and is within walking distance to the zoo. This home leaves no work to be done, but enjoy! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance, TONS of storage, and breakfast bar. The spacious great room features a picture window and wood burning fireplace. 3 bedrooms and updated full bath and additional 1/2 bath finish off the main floor. Vinyl windows, newer roof & mechanicals too (2017).