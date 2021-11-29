3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $200,000

Ready for your occupancy! So many updates have been completed for your convenience. The exterior of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch style home, has been professionally painted-Summer 2021. Come warm up in front of the fireplace while you watch Sunday football or look out your front window and let nature's TV play out the up coming Fall/Winter seasons. HUGE fenced back yard, lots of room to play tag, throw the baseball around or cartwheel contests and don't forget about your future garden! Ample sized concrete patio for your seasonal furniture and built in firepit for at least 2 more camp fires this year!! New kitchen countertops & backsplash & new kitchen & half bath flooring-all 2021. Bonus room in basement for the gamer or crafter. Please see more Seller Updates located in MLS Document