3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900

Completely updated all brick ranch with 3BRS and 1.5 BA with attached garage! Hardwood floors, updated lighting, and white trim throughout. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, dining space, and SS appliances. Bright & spacious LR with plenty of room for entertaining. 3 nice BRs with good closet space. Updated full bath features tile flooring, large tiled shower, and updated vanity. Newly fenced in backyard, with new 16x16 patio and pergola make for an awesome outdoor entertaining space. Newer windows and newer roof make this home worry free and move in ready. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and new water park. Don't miss out on this one!