3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900

Pictures coming 3-15-22Don't let this one slip away!Here is an all BRICK 3 bed 2 bath Ranch with a heated 2 car garage. Brand new carpet on the main level with newer style windows. Brand new A/C and Furnace. Water Heater replaced in 2015. Newer roof, washer and dryer. Croc and sump pump recently installed. New light fixtures throughout with new toilets in both bathrooms! Partially finished basement with a bar and a big backyard!! Perfect for entertainment!

