3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900

Tastefully updated, low maintenance 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath charming Northside Bungalow! This home features an inviting sunny 3 season room; as you first enter the home you'll find a functional foyer/mudroom leading to the spacious living room w/ beautiful natural woodwork, molding and built-ins! A formal dining room plus a huge updated eat -in kitchen that includes all stainless steel appliances & gas range. Entire upper floor currently features a sitting area, reading nook, large bedroom and 1/2 bath which would make a perfect primary ensuite. Lower level rec room makes the perfect hang out space, gaming room, etc. Fenced backyard w/ concrete patio and 1.5 car garage. Other updates include: newer windows, central air and furnace is less than 5 years old, roof (tear off) 2019.