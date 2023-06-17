This new construction home is quality built with LP Smart Siding with a 50 year warranty and energy efficient windows. The home is full of light and boasts a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath and a bonus room all on the first floor. A laundry room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs Lots of closet space throughout including 2 walk-in closets. The kitchen features oak cabinets, granite countertops and all new appliances.. The basement is stubbed out and waiting for your ideas to finish. The large yard has a 1 car garage and a huge patio waiting for all your summer barbecues.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900
