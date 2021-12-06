3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900

This is an Estate that has been well cared for over the years. There are 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, eat-in kitchen, large living room. There is hardwood flooring under all of the carpeting on the main level. Freshly painted interior (11/21). The basement is where you will find a large rec-room which includes a vintage desk to use as office space or a homework station. There is a Carrier Weather Maker Gas Furnace, CA, Richmond 50 Gal Gas Water Heater, Honeywell Humidifier/Air Filter. Sump Pump with a Back-Up Battery, Radon Mitigation System. The Roof was a tear off (2011) with 30 year shingles installed. There is a ramp from the driveway to the front deck and front door. REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS: EVERYONE IS TO WEAR A FACE MASKS AND THE PROVIDED BOOTIES OVER THEIR SHOES (OR REMOVE SHOES).