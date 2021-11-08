3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,000

Move-in ready in a good location. Live on one level, 3 bedrooms, both bathrooms on main floor. Solid oak floors, wood wainscoting and doorway trim for a vintage feel. Sought-after sunny, breezy mid-century modern ranch style home with windows galore, newly outfitted with custom blinds. Generous corner lot: trees, lawn, landscaping, privacy fence, backyard with large deck. A lot to love but not too much to take care of. New Frigidaire dishwasher, new Rheem water heater, new designer ceiling lights and under cabinet lights. Ample storage including floor to ceiling kitchen pantry, numerous bedroom and hall closets, capacious entry closet in separate entry foyer. Full refreshed lower level, with finished family room, storage rooms, shop, laundry room with washer and dryer.