3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $197,500

NORTHSIDE 3+BED/2BATH BRICK RANCH WITH FINISHED LOWER!Highly sought after neighborhood with move in ready home, updated kitchen, flooring in living/dining rooms, 3 nice size bedrooms, full bath on main floor. Lower level has additional full bath, large rec room, 2 large flex rooms with closets(bedrooms, office, workout room, playroom) , laundry/storage room. Private corner lot has fully fenced back yard with fire pit area and lots of room to entertain. Near Racine's downtown, North Beach Racine Zoo, lots of shopping and restaurants! New roof, move in ready! Call your Realtor today!