3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $195,900

This Manree Park home screams curb appeal & the interior exudes character! Yes, they don't build them like they use to. The graceful front porch greets you. The Living Rm features archways, coved ceilings, leaded glass piano windows & a gorgeous fire place. Dining Rm has built-ins for collectibles. Huge kitchen has plenty of counter tops & cabinets. Kitchen dinette has beautiful backyard views & dine by the wood buring stove during winter months. Main bath has updated vanity & shower. Master Bdrm has walk in closet. 2nd & 3rd Bdrms feature built in drawers. Basement is partially finished with drywalled ceiling & canned lighting. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped & lightscaped backyard. Sit on the deck or hot tub in your private fenced in oasis. See all seller updates in Documents tab!