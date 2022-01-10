 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $194,900

Charming updated 3 bd 2 bath cape cod. This home offers a lot of updates throughout the home including: newer appliances within the last 5 years, along with newer windows, patio door and a newer roof. Big master bedroom on main floor that offers a good size walk in closet, and a full master bath. Partially finished basement, fully fenced in yard come take a look- wont last long!

