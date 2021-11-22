3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $192,500

Spacious brick ranch on one-third -- yes, 1/3 of an acre -- pretty rare in the city! Pretty shaded yard has a pergola out the back door, is mostly fenced, and even sports a shed for tools & toys. Inside, three exceptionally-large bedrooms (2 have oak floors), 1 1/2 baths (both updated with ceramic tile floors and CT wainscote). Kitchen remodel by NuWood includes dimensional countertops and a striking stone backsplash. 22x14 LR with picture window overlooking the front yard, dining 'L' -- this home has room for everyone and every activity. Drain tiles were installed in early November by Tarwid Contracting (docs uploaded in MLS) and is ready for your rec room. Blocks from Hwys 31 and 20 for commuters, all kinds of shopping & dining within minutes, yet this home is on a quiet cul-de-sac.