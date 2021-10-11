3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $189,900

Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch on the Northside across from Jerstad School. Kitchen features custom maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, ceramic tile floors. Living room with gas fireplace with marble surround. Family room with French doors leading out to the patio and fenced in yard. Main bath has a vaulted ceiling and skylight. Granite counter top with under mount sink. 6 panel solid oak doors throughout. Full bath with shower stall in the basement. Heated garage with Modine hot dog heater. A complete tear off roof will be installed prior to closing. A one year home warranty is included.