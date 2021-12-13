3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $189,900

This 3 bed, 1.5 bath brick ranch is nestled in a Northside Racine neighborhood and has many updates. NEW GARAGE DOOR TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO CLOSING. New carpeting throughout the living room, family room, and the 3 spacious bedrooms. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new tile backsplash, countertops, and LVP flooring. Master BD has updated half bath en suite with new LVP flooring. BD 3 has dual entry from hallway and kitchen. Bright and sunny family room with sliding patio door leads to newly stained deck and fully fenced yard. Full bath recently renovated with new tub, tile surround, toilet and vanity. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout home. Newer interior and exterior doors. Lower level family room/rec rooms are spacious and adjoining and have new carpet.